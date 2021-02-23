Arrival teams up with First Bus to trial battery-electric buses on UK roads

Partnership will see Arrival's electric buses trialled on UK roads for the first time later this year

Electric vehicle developer Arrival is teaming up with one of Britain's largest transport operators, First Bus, to begin trialling zero emission buses on UK roads later this year, the two firms announced yesterday.

The new partnership is designed to support First Bus's commitment last year to purchase no more diesel buses across its UK fleets after 2022, and to operate a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035.

It will see First Bus test out Arrival's single-deck electric buses, which it claims are up to 40 per cent lighter than other battery electric buses on the market, and hold enough capacity to seat 36 passengers.

The trials come in addition to First Bus's existing efforts to decarbonise its fleet, with the company already operating electric buses in Leeds, Glasgow, and York. The firm also boasts a 99-strong fleet of biomethane buses in Bristol, and last month introduced the world's first hydrogen-powered double-decker fleet in Aberdeen.

Janette Bell, managing director of First Bus, said the firm was "proud to be the first operator in the UK to trial Arrival's electric buses and look forward to working together to accelerate the transition to zero emissions in our sector". "Their ground-breaking technology is also expected to allow for improved customer service, and we're looking forward to seeing how customers react to the new buses when they're trialled later this year."

UK start-up Arrival has been making waves internationally over the past year, having secured major backing from auto giants Hyundai and Kia early last year, in addition to a $118m investment from funds managed by the world's biggest asset manager BlackRock in October.

The company also secured a major order for 10,000 of its electric vans from logistics giant UPS with an option for a further 10,000, and is now planning to build 'microfactory' manufacturing hubs in both South Carolina in the US and Bicester in the UK.

Arrival claims its "vertically integrated approach" allows it to rapidly develop its innovations "without the constraints of waiting for technology progression in the supply chain", and that the total cost of ownership of its vehicles is cheaper than that of both fossil fuel models and other electric vehicles on the market.

Avinash Rugoobur, president of Arrival, said he was "thrilled" to be working with First Bus to trial its zero emission buses in UK roads.

"Cities around the world are pledging their commitment to a zero emission transportation future and Arrival is providing them with the ideal product to help them achieve that in the Arrival Bus," he said. "We are working in partnership with operators and cities globally to support improvements to public transportation networks whilst creating vehicles that can be tailored to local needs."