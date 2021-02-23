C-Capture raises £8m to accelerate carbon capture technology development

C-Capture was originally spun out from the University of Leeds chemistry department in 2009 | Credit: C-Capture

Funds raised from shareholders such as Drax and BP Ventures will support development of solvent-based CO2 capture technology, according to firm

UK start-up C-Capture has secured £8m investment to further develop its pioneering carbon capture technology from its existing shareholders IP Group, Drax and BP Ventures, as well as additional funding from the British Business Bank's Future Fund, it announced today.

The firm said the fundraise would "accelerate the development" of its technology, which relies on solvents to scrub carbon dioxide from industrial emissions and is currently being trialled at Drax's biomass power station in North Yorkshire.

Tom White, chief executive of the company, said the funding round was testament to existing shareholders' confidence in the technology, and the government's desire to invest in companies working on solution that can meet the UK's legally-binding climate goals.

"Additional investment from our shareholders supports C-Capture in further optimising its carbon capture technology, improving performance whilst driving down costs," he says. "The benefits our technology can offer over current state-of-the-art carbon capture technologies may help deployment across a range of sectors to be accelerated. Securing this round of investment allows our technical team to really focus on developing a product that will change the way the world thinks about carbon capture."

The firm, which was originally spun out from the University of Leeds chemistry department in 2009, claims that by avoiding amine-based solvents when it captures CO2 from flue gas, its carbon capture solution is cheaper and safer than alternatives on the market.

Commenting on the fundraise, C-Capture's shareholders said the technology held significant potential to reduce industrial emissions and steer the UK closer to its climate goals.

Jason Shipstone, chief innovation officer at Drax Group and C-Capture director, said carbon removal technologies were "essential" to addressing the climate crisis. "Drax and C-Capture will continue to work together to develop the vital negative emissions technology, bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, expected to make a significant contribution towards the UK reaching its legally binding net zero by 2050 target," he said.

Ben Murphy, C-Capture director and investment director at IP Group, added that C-Capture "has the potential to be one of the most impactful startups in the world's future energy system".

"C-Capture is a testament to the potential for new science to shape the world for the better," he said.