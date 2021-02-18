Nuclear question: Are new avenues opening up for the UK's hydrogen roadmap?

Nuclear plants such as EDF's Sizewell B could power the UK's green hydrogen energy future, according to a new report
Nuclear plants such as EDF's Sizewell B could power the UK's green hydrogen energy future, according to a new report
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The energy industry's interest in low carbon hydrogen is building fast, and the nuclear industry reckons it could yet have a crucial role to play

The fledgling hydrogen industry is expanding fast, and now nuclear operators are joining renewables developers in exploring how they could play a critical role in delivering zero emission hydrogen at large...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news