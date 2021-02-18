Nuclear question: Are new avenues opening up for the UK's hydrogen roadmap?
The energy industry's interest in low carbon hydrogen is building fast, and the nuclear industry reckons it could yet have a crucial role to play
The fledgling hydrogen industry is expanding fast, and now nuclear operators are joining renewables developers in exploring how they could play a critical role in delivering zero emission hydrogen at large...
UN: Covid-19 recovery an 'unmissable opportunity' to invest in nature and net zero
Major report warns society is waging a 'war on nature' and calls for all-society push to combat escalating planetary emergency
HSBC, Barclays, NatWest join Prince of Wales' net zero banking task force
Executives from likes of Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Macquarie, Lloyds, and Citi also join effort to develop credible pathway to deliver a net zero banking sector
HSBC hires PwC climate change lead Celine Herweijer as group chief sustainability officer
Herweijer will be tasked with leading the bank's push towards net zero
