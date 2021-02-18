Square-bottomed Easter eggs spearhead Aldi's latest anti-plastics drive

Supermarket announces latest step in its drive to ensure all product packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2025

Discount supermarket Aldi is turning Easter green this year, by removing two million pieces of throwaway plastic from its seasonal confectionery range - and giving some of its Easter eggs a square-shaped bottom.

The shape shift means the eggs no longer need to be supported with inner plastic packaging, eliminating the need for plastic entirely, the German retailer giant explained.

The square-bottomed Easter eggs are among six Easter lines whose design is being tweaked to make them 100 per cent plastic free, it added.

Other plastic-saving changes include replacing plastic windows from the outer packaging of several products with compostable cellulose film made from wood fibres, and using an insert made from recycled potato skins in some boxes of chocolates.

Taken together, the supermarket's changes will remove 29 tonnes of plastic from its Easter range.

"We're committed to eliminating plastic wherever possible, and the changes to our Easter range are a great example of removing unnecessary plastic that we can all do without," said Richard Gorman, plastics and packaging director at Aldi UK.

The Eastertide assault on plastic builds on efforts made last year, when Aldi removed 5.5 million pieces of plastic including via a raft of changes to its Christmas range. The changes are part of a sustainability strategy which aims to make all product packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2025.

The news comes in the same week as rival supermarket giant ASDA announced it has teamed up with packaging giant DS Smith to remove one million pieces of unnecessary plastic from point of sale displays this year.

The companies said the breakthrough follows a re-evaluation of an in-store feature many take for granted - price ticket holders on the edge of shelves known as shelf-edge-labels (SELs). ASDA recognised the labels had been adopted by the temporary point-of-sale industry from permanent shop fixtures as a quick and easy solution to feature price labels. However, the nature of the PVC plastic used in these fixtures means that when they reach the end of their life, they cannot be easily recycled.

As such DS Smith and ASDA undertook trials of an adhesive alternative that removes the need for plastic altogether and will mean that less than five per cent of the supermarket's point-of-sale displays now contain plastic.

ASDA is now looking to adapt its point-of-sale guidelines more widely in a move that should save approximately eight tonnes of plastic waste and 21 tonnes of CO2 each year.

"Once again, we have worked with the ASDA team to push the boundaries when it comes to plastic replacement and lower the overall carbon footprint in its stores, success that bears testament to our growing and strengthened relationship based on continuing trust and collaboration," said Angus Jones at DS Smith. "This particular advancement is a great example that any step towards sustainability is a step in the right direction and the benefits that our customers can reap when they make subtle but impactful changes are second to none. We look forward to continuing our work with ASDA as it advances further onto its sustainability journey."