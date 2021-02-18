HSBC hires PwC climate change lead Celine Herweijer as group chief sustainability officer

Herweijer will be tasked with leading the bank's push towards net zero

HSBC has hired PwC's climate change lead Celine Herweijer as its first ever group chief sustainability officer to steer the bank's drive to becoming a net zero carbon emissions bank by 2050.

Herweijer will report to chief executive officer Noel Quinn when she joins the bank in July, according to an update from the bank earlier this week.

Quinn said he was "delighted" to welcome Herweijer to the bank, which is gearing up for an overhaul of its business model, after committing last autumn to achieving net zero financed emissions by 2050.

"Her depth of expertise on sustainability and climate change, and her experience working at the highest levels of business, NGOs, and government, make her the ideal candidate to accelerate our progress as we work to deliver our ambitious net zero strategy," he said.

A climate scientist and NASA fellow by training, Herweijer has worked on sustainability and climate change for more than a decade at PwC, advising financial institutions on sustainable finance and climate risk and corporate boards, governments and regulators on the net zero transition, HSBC said.

In her new role, Herweijer will be tasked with steering the decarbonisation of the bank's operations and supply chain, while also slashing its customers' emissions to net zero.

As one of the world's most prolific funders of fossil fuel industry, HSBC faces one of the most dramatic transformations over the coming decades to meet its net zero goal. The bank invested $86.5bn into coal, oil and gas in the five years after the landmark Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, making it the second largest fossil fuel financier in Europe after Barclays, according to the Rainforest Action Network.

Herweijer acknowledged the bank faced huge challenges and opportunities over the coming decades as it worked to decarbonise its operations and investment and lending portfolio. "The challenge and the opportunity for HSBC is immense," she said. "Achieving net zero means we need to see a fundamental reshaping of industries and therefore of the global economy. Getting there requires bold action, new partnerships and ways of engaging with customers and stakeholders to accelerate the new solutions the world requires.

"As one of the world's largest banks, HSBC has a vital role to play in financing the transition to support businesses and economies to thrive in a net zero future, and an ambitious plan to make this happen. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues across the bank to realise this opportunity."

Throughout her career, Herweijer has held a number of advisory board and committee positions at high-profile groups geared at tackling climate and transitioning towards a more sustainable economy, including at the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the, G20, the World Bank, the European Union and a number of governments. She is co-chair of the We Mean Business Coalition and is also a trustee of marine conversvation group Blue Marine.

The appointment comes a week after a report from Deloitte and the ICF touted the growing importance and prominence of the chief sustainability officer role a major companies, as sustainability becomes an increasingly high priority across the business world.

