Taxing questions: How the government's 'limited understanding' of environmental taxes is hampering green goals
National Audit Office urges government to start measuring impacts of environmental taxes more closely in order to give Parliament a better idea of the role tax can play in meeting green goals
The Treasury and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) have a "limited understanding" of how the UK's tax regime supports the government's climate and environmental objectives. That is the blunt conclusion...
Government confirms carbon trading plans, ups auction reserve price
BEIS confirms £22 floor price for carbon allowances at auction in new domestic emissions trading scheme
Why energy efficiency is key to net-zero
Hundreds of companies are announcing net zero strategies, but where are the energy efficiency programmes that should be at their heart?