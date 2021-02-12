Government confirms carbon trading plans, ups auction reserve price

BEIS confirms £22 floor price for carbon allowances at auction in new domestic emissions trading scheme

The government has published further details about its plans for the UK's new emissions trading scheme (ETS), after Ministers controversially decided to exit the EU scheme.

As expected the new domestic carbon market is expected to largely mirror the EU ETS, which British companies have taken part in since its launch over a decade ago. However, the new document confirms one major change from earlier proposals, with the reserve price for allowances sold at auction increasing by nearly 50 per cent to £22 a tonne.

"The UK ETS will have a transitional Auction Reserve Price (ARP) of £22, which establishes a minimum price for which allowances can be sold at auctions," the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) confirmed in an update to its plans.

Previous proposals had suggested the floor price would be set at £15 a tonne - a level that was criticised by campaigners, who warned it could undermine investment in low carbon infrastructure.

The move comes as carbon prices through the EU ETS continued to rally, hitting a record high of €40 a tonne this week.

The BEIS update also confirmed the scheme will cover the same businesses as are covered by the EU ETS and that free allocations of allowances will continue to certain industries so as to reduce the risk of 'carbon leakage'.

"The initial approach to free allocation in the UK ETS will be similar to the EU's proposed approach for Phase IV of the EU ETS," the update stated. "This will ensure a continuation of emissions trading smooth transition for businesses in 2021. The benchmarks used to calculate free allocation entitlement will be the same as Phase IV of the EU ETS."

In addition, it confirmed that alongside the auction reserve price the scheme would include a Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) designed to allow the UK government and devolved administrations to address significant extended price spikes in the market by increasing the availability of allowances.

The document stated that the UK CCM will have lower price and time triggers in the first two years of the UK ETS when compared to the equivalent EU ETS mechanism.

"This will allow quicker intervention in the early years if appropriate," BEIS said.

It also confirmed that full 'How to Comply' guidance is planned to be released in early 2021, alongside a Small Emitters and Hospital Opt-Out Scheme and the Ultra-Small Emitter Exemption guidance.