Government blames Covid-19 for Green Homes Grant woes

Green business groups left baffled and frustrated by decision to withdraw over £1bn from flagship green home upgrade programme

The government has said householders' "understandable reluctance" to have tradespeople enter their homes during the pandemic is one of the main reasons for the failure of the Green Homes Grant scheme to deliver the "short term economic stimulus" envisaged by the Treasury, as it confirmed plans to withdraw over £1bn of funding for the scheme if it is not distributed by the end of March.

The decision is almost certain to result in an effective cut to the budget for the flagship green home upgrade programme of well over £1bn, in a move that has left households and businesses baffled and frustrated in equal measure. Any of the £1.5bn assigned to the scheme that is not spent by the end of the 2020/21 financial year is to be withdrawn to be replaced by a massively reduced budget of £320m for 2021/22. As of last month just £71m of vouchers had been awarded through the scheme to the thousands of households keen to undertake green home improvements.

Green business bodies this week rejected the government's assessment of the problems with the scheme, arguing there had been strong demand for vouchers from householders, despite the disruption from the coronavirus crisis, and that demand was likely to surge higher still as lockdown conditions are eased in the coming months.

The flagship scheme was launched last year by the government as part of its 'green recovery' drive, backed by a budget of £1.5bn for householders and £500m for local authorities. The scheme offers households grants of up to £5,000 for approved upgrades, rising to £10,000 for low income households, and was meant to drive the deployment of a range of clean tech and energy efficiency measures such as solar panels, heat pumps, insulation, and double glazing.

Government officials had originally estimated the initiative could help make up to 600,000 homes more energy efficient while supporting tens of thousands of skilled jobs and pushing the UK closer towards its 2050 net zero target. However, it remains to be seen if the 600,000 homes ambition will be retained given the deep cut to the scheme's budget.

Since its launch last September the scheme has been dogged by numerous problems, with widespread reports in the media of installer shortages and slow payments to accredited tradespeople. Householders have also reportedly struggled to navigate complex administrative processes and lengthy delays for securing grant vouchers in the first place, while some installers have claimed late payments from the scheme have put their business at risk, forcing them to lay off staff.

It emerged earlier this week that little more than 20,000 vouchers have been awarded to date, with only a fraction of the original budget having been utilised. MPs have therefore called for the scheme to be overhauled and extended in order to iron out its issues and provide longer term certainty to installers and householders.

The scheme has already been extended for a further year to run until March 2022, but last week Energy and Clean Growth Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan appeared to suggest that unspent funding for the scheme from the 2021-22 financial year would not be carried over into next year.

And in a statement yesterday, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) confirmed the Green Homes Grant scheme would have a £320m budget to cover the year running from April 2021 to March 2022, as it blamed Covid-19 for lower than anticipated demand for the scheme's original £1.5bn budget.

"The Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme was designed to provide a short-term economic stimulus while tackling our contribution to climate change," the statement said. "However, the prevalence of Covid-19 since the scheme's launch in September last year has led to an understandable reluctance on the part of the public to welcome tradespeople into their homes.

It adds: "In his Spending Review, the Chancellor announced £320m for the scheme in the next financial year, as part of funding to make homes and public buildings more energy efficient."

But several green business bodies disputed the government's suggestion that the coronavirus crisis was the primary cause of the lower than anticipated demand for the scheme, and warned that downgrading the size of the stimulus package in response to a longer than anticipated lockdown would badly undermine the government's stated commitment to delivering a 'green recovery'.

The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) said it "did not share the view that there has been a reluctance of the public to welcome tradespeople into their homes".

"Industry has worked closely with government to ensure safe working practices and we have witnessed an acceleration of delivery through schemes like ECO since the Covid outbreak in the UK," an ADE spokesperson said. "Research has clearly shown that householders across the UK want more comfortable and greener homes, and the weather over these past couple of weeks serves as a harsh reminder of just why this stimulus measure is so needed."

That sentiment was echoed by John Alker, director of policy and places at the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), who said the government's justification for slashing 95 per cent of the budget from the scheme did not add up.

"Unfortunately this doesn't quite chime with the information collected by the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), nor the anecdotal evidence that has amassed, which tells a familiar story of lack of accredited suppliers, lengthy delays in approvals and issuing of vouchers and a stream of householders wanting to do the right thing but yet again finding the system really hard to navigate," he said.

Alker argued it was "all too obvious last summer" that the scheme needed to be "part of a long-term framework that gave businesses confidence to invest and customers a clear plan about how to use the grants as part of a whole house plan for their property to be comprehensively upgraded over time".

Experts now fear the decision to slash funding from the flagship green homes upgrades programme just eight months after it was trumpeted by the government as a major pillar of its green recovery strategy to "build back better" from the pandemic leaves a major gap in the UK's building decarbonisation strategy.

Phil Hurley, chair of the Heat Pump Association (HPA), said the government's decision sent the wrong signal to green homes upgrade installers and low carbon energy technology providers, warning it could discourage them from investing in the training and recruitment that is widely regarded as essential if the UK is to improve the energy efficiency of its building stock and deliver on its net zero goals.

Rolling over the scheme's unspent budget into next year would have "demonstrated the government's commitment to improving UK homes through energy efficiency and low carbon heat and given the industry the time and confidence it needs to deliver the green recovery", he said.

The Green Homes Grant scheme also included £500m of funding to help local authorities install energy efficiency measures, in addition to a further £1bn public sector decarbonisation programme. BusinessGreen has been seeking clarification from the government on the status of these parts of the scheme and their budgets for next year, but levels of take-up currently remain unclear.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents hundreds of councils across England and Wales, said long-term budget clarity was crucial to helping local councils support the UK's net zero emissions goals.

"Councils have faced some challenges with the competitive, short-term nature of the grant funding which requires sufficient staffing and capacity to apply," said David Renard, the LGA's environment spokesperson. "Long-term funding would empower councils to be able to properly plan a holistic pipeline of activity focused on the needs of local communities as a whole to support the delivery of net zero."

Labour's Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband this week slammed the government's decision to scale back the budget for the scheme, writing on Twitter that "nothing illustrates better the hollowness of the government's green commitments than the £1bn cut to the Green Homes Grant scheme".

"Homeowners have waited for months, businesses have been left out of pocket, now funding has been slashed," he added. "Who has been overseeing this shambolic scheme since the start? Step forward Kwasi Kwarteng. He needs to sort out delivery and reverse the funding cut."

Meanwhile, a group of Conservative Party backbench MPs today called for the government to deliver a longer-term funding commitment for energy efficiency upgrades beyond the current Green Homes Grant scheme, as part of a Net Zero Champions initiative launched by the Conservative Environment Network.

The moves came as the government yesterday unveiled its Fuel Poverty Strategy for England, which sets out plans to invest a further £60m to retrofit social housing and £150m in the Home Upgrade Grant, while also expanding the Energy Company Obligation for larger energy suppliers to install efficiency measures.

The Strategy also trumpets the government's plan to invest in energy efficiency through its "£2bn Green Homes Grant", despite its budget likely to now be less than half of that figure following the decision not to roll over this year's budget.

In better news for the sector, the Ecology Building Society this week announced plans to expand its range of green mortgages for renovations and whole house retrofits. The firm has introduced a new variable rate renovation mortgage, which starts with an initial rate of 3.65 per cent while works are underway, before offering a discount of 0.25 per cent for every improvement in a home's Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating, up to a maximum discount of 1.5 per cent.