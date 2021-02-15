'Phenomenal result': Lloyds Bank and Woodland Trust hit one million tree-planting target

Partners celebrate achieving first annual target of 10-year tree planting programme

More than one million trees were planted across the UK in 2020 through a partnership between high street bank Lloyds Bank and conservation charity the Woodland Trust, according to an update last week.

The achievement marks a major milestone for the bank and the charity, who last year committed to working together to plant 10 million trees over the course of the coming decade.

Announcing the news last week, they said hitting the inaugural target put the scheme "well on its way" to achieving its longer-term vision.

Woodland Trust chief executive officer Darren Moorcroft toasted the achievement, noting that the partnership would move the charity closer to reaching its broader goal of planting 50 million trees across the UK over the next five years.

"This is a phenomenal result and I have to thank those Woodland Trust and Lloyds Banking Group colleagues for all their hard work in making this possible," he said. "These trees could store at least 250,000 tonnes of carbon over their lifetime, improve the air in our towns and cities and help reconnect our fragmented landscapes, encouraging nature to thrive."

Through the 10-year partnership, the bank and the charity said they are also working to get communities engaged in forest conservation through a scheme that encourages people to plant their own trees in local schools and parks. The partnership also aims to make it easier for farmers to embrace tree planting, by offering partial funding to farmers who plant 0.5 hectares of new woodland or more.

Among the forests planted through the partnership are 10 'woods within woods' planted at existing Woodland Trust sites across the UK, including the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Wood in Leicestershire, the partners said.

Fiona Cannon, group sustainable business director at Lloyds Banking Group, said the scheme would help the bank "significantly reduce carbon in the atmosphere by the end of the decade", but acknowledged it needed to go further to meet a goal of slashing its financed emissions by half by 2030.

"We know we still need to do to more help our customers and clients reduce their carbon footprint, that's why last year we announced our ambition to work with customers, government and the markets to help reduce emissions we finance by more than 50 per cent by 2030 and we will continue to accelerate our support throughout 2021 to help finance a greener cleaner, recovery for the UK," she said.

The results of the first year of the partnership come as technology service provider Atos and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) launched a new app designed to help employees engage in more sustainable activities.

The partners said Defra employees using the app will be able to "plant trees by completing daily activities and reading informative articles, as well as competing with colleagues in a number of challenges".

Defra's chief digital and information officer Chris Howes suggested technology could play a major role in boosting environmental protection. "The speed, breadth, and depth of current breakthroughs have no historical precedent and disrupt almost every sector in every country," he said. "Now more than ever, the advent of new technology has the potential to transform environmental protection and social value."

Chistine Collett, client executive partner for Defra at Atos, said the app was a "great example of how technology can encourage greater connections amongst communities and with their well-being and environment, while accelerating nature-based solutions to decarbonisation and climate change".

The partners said online initiatives had "proved vital to keeping people connected" during the coronavirus lockdown, noting that the development and pilot of the new app had taken place during a period of Covid-19 restrictions.

