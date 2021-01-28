'This is putting companies on the hook': Can Mark Carney help build a credible carbon offset market?
Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets unveils recommendations on how to scale up investment in emission reduction programmes, but environmental campaigners remain unimpressed
An independent body should be set up to oversee a credible global market for businesses worldwide to purchase offsets for their carbon emissions, in order to both help meet surging demand for emission...
More news
'This is putting companies on the hook': Can Mark Carney help build a credible carbon offset market?
Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets unveils recommendations on how to scale up investment in emission reduction programmes, but environmental campaigners remain unimpressed
'Lost opportunity for corporate leadership': Are tech giants failing to pull their weight in climate lobbying battles?
New InfluenceMap report argues recent flurry of climate goals announced by Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google owner Alphabet has been undermined by firms' 'limited' climate lobbying activity
Milestone: Renewables overtake fossil fuels as main source of UK power
New analysis from think tank Ember reveals how renewables generation outstripped that from gas and coal last year, as floating wind sector celebrates latest plans
Air taxis and hydrogen flights: Government announces £85m R&D boost for green aviation projects
New R&D funding awards confirmed, as BP and Quantas ink fresh net zero emission partnership