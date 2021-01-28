'A new day in America': General Motors vows to end sales of fossil fuel cars by 2035

America's largest automaker unveils plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 by significantly ramping up its electric vehicle range and shifting all its operations to clean energy

General Motors (GM) has announced plans to eliminate tailpipe emissions from its range of light-duty vehicles by 2035, marking one of the first times a US automaker has set a firm target for ending production of internal combustion engine vehicles.

Citing the need to establish a "safer, greener and better world", the Detroit company unveiled the sweeping new plans today as part of a drive to achieve carbon neutrality across its products and operations by 2040.

GM said it would meet its goals by significantly growing its range of electric vehicles (EVs) over the coming decade, while also taking steps to transition all its operations to clean energy by 2035.

The company, which has worked with the Environmental Defense Fund on the new decarbonisation programme, said it would establish science-based targets that would put it on track to meeting its 2040 goal, and had already signed the Business Ambition Pledge for 1.5C.

"General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world," said GM chief executive Mary Barra. "We encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole."

The firm, which is America's largest automaker, said it would achieve its new goals by significantly ramping up its range of EVs over the coming years. It has pledged to deliver at least 30 all-electric models "by mid-century" and ensure that 40 per cent of its US range is battery electric by the end of 2025.

GM said it plans to complement this manufacturing overhaul with partnerships with a range of different stakeholders that can build out and expand the network of charge points in the US and help drive consumer acceptance of EVs.

More than half of capital spending and its product development teams will now be devoted to the firm's electric and electric-autonomous vehicle programmes, with $27bn of investment committed to the two segments over the next five years, according to the update.

Environmental Defense Fund president Fred Krupp hailed the updated climate agenda as "an extraordinary step forward" for both the firm and US.

"GM is making it crystal clear that taking action to eliminate pollution from all new light-duty vehicles by 2035 is an essential element of any automaker's business plan," he said. "EDF and GM have had some important differences in the past, but this is a new day in America - one where serious collaboration to achieve transportation electrification, science-based climate progress and equitably shared economic opportunity can move our nation forward."

GM has come under fire for its environmental policies in the past, in particular for its support of the Trump administration's roll back of Obama-era fuel efficiency standards and bid to bar California from setting its own fuel efficiency rules and zero emission requirements for vehicles. But the firm withdrew its support of the Trump adminstration's ongoing court fight with the state shortly after President Joe Biden won the US federal election last November.

The company has also accelerated its timeline for the deployment of clean energy to meet its carbon neutrality goal, and is now aiming to source 100 per cent renewable energy at all its US sites by 2030 and global sites five years later.

Carbon offsetting is another pillar of the firm's climate programme, however the company said it recognised that "offsets must be used sparingly and should reflect a holistic view of mitigating the effects of climate change and helping people thrive around the world".

GM's announcement comes a day after President Joe Biden signed a raft of executive orders designed to tackle oil and gas drilling and fossil fuel subsidies while driving investment in clean technologies.

We are all in on electrification, and our commitment to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. The inflection point for our company, and our society, has arrived. Now the question is - are you in? #GMExhibitZero https://t.co/JWWmly8F9s pic.twitter.com/dnPOBt7X39 — Mary Barra (@mtbarra) January 12, 2021

The new strategy provides further evidence of the pace of change underway in the auto industry, as demand for EVs soar and manufacturers start to prepare for a full switch over to zero emission vehicles.

EV specialist Tesla has seen its market capitalisation outstrip that of more established rivals, as policymakers all around the world have stepped up efforts to accelerate the transition to cleaner vehicles and top corporate customers have pledged to decarbonise their fleets. A host of top markets, including the UK, Japan, many European countries, and the state of California have announced target dates to ban the sale of internal combustion engine cars and vans that typically range from 2030 to 2035, prompting a wave of multi-billion dollar EV investment programmes from many of the industry's biggest names.