BYD and ADL to expand UK electric bus manufacturing operations

Firms announce plans to transfer assembly of electric buses from China to UK, citing need to meet growing demand of zero emission buses

British bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and the UK arm of Chinese electric vehicle company BYD have announced plans to move a greater proportion of the assembly line for their popular range of 'BYD ADL' electric buses to UK factories.

The partners announced this week that the chassis for BYD ADL Enviro200EV single deck and BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck buses destined for the British market will be assembled in UK plants owned by ADL from the second half of this year.

The partners said the change would allow them to meet growing demand for zero emission buses, while also expanding the UK's clean vehicle market and creating new manufacturing jobs.

Until now, the chassis for the buses have been built by BYD in China before being shipped to ADL for body assembly in the UK, they firms explained.

Paul Davies, president and managing director of ADL, said the reorganisation of the assembly line marked a new chapter for the partnership between the two firms, which he said had produced 70 per cent of all electric buses introduced in Britain over the last five years.

"I am delighted that we're moving our electric bus partnership to this next level and building complete zero emission buses for the UK market in the UK," he said. "This ensures that investment in sustainable transport for our towns and cities delivers full economic benefits to communities right across the country."

Frank Thorpe, managing director of BYD UK, said the move was would also bring "greater efficiencies for customers", adding it was "a reflection of the acceptance of electric mobility from local authorities, bus operators and their passengers".

The announcement comes as Go Ultra Low, the joint government and car industry campaign for zero emission vehicles, published figures that underline how quickly EV sales are rising in the UK.

The analysis calculates than one in 10 cars registered in the UK last year were electric, with a new EV registered every three minutes.

Overall, 108,205 fully electric vehicles were registered, an 185 per cent increase on the year before, marking the EVs best year to date.

With total number of electric and plug-in hybrids registered in the UK now nearing the half million mark after annual sales for both segments hit record levels last year, Go Ultra Low's Poppy Welch hailed 2020 as the "start of the electric revolution".

"The increase in uptake of EVs never ceases to impress me," she said. "While there were less than a handful of EVs to choose from in 2011, there are now more than 100 models available and for the first time ever, manufacturers are scheduled to bring more brand-new EVs to market than either petrol or diesel models."

The new figures were welcomed by Transport Minister Rachel Maclean, who said it was "encouraging" to see EV sales surge in a year where car sales had otherwise slumped as showrooms closed during national lockdowns. "This government is going further and faster than ever before to decarbonise transport and this is welcome news as we accelerate towards a cleaner, greener transport future," she added.