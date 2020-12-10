'Radical collabration is essential': UN-backed global citizens' assembly to take place ahead of COP26

'Biggest ever' citizen's assembly will encourage climate discussions between 'millions' of global citizens in lead up to vital climate summit, according to partner organisations

Citizens from around the world will be invited to take part in a supersized citizens' assembly in the lead up to the COP26 conference next year that aims to canvas views on the best ways to tackle the climate crisis ahead of the landmark climate summit.

The Global Citizens Assembly would give thousands of people from around the world an opportunity to debate the issues ahead of the vital summit, which is set to be hosted by the UK in Glasgow next November. The move follows the success of the UK's Climate Assembly convened by Parliament earlier this year and a similar exercise in France, both of which brought forward a raft of recommendations on how to accelerate climate action.

More than 1,000 people representing a "true representation of the world's population" will be selected to participate in the virtual 'core assembly' through a lottery process, the organisers said. Meanwhile at least 100,000 people are expected to participate in a flurry of complimentary national, regional, and local events to be held around the world.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched today by British actor Mark Rylance to help cover the logistical and technical costs of the project, which will include translators, equipment, and childcare.

Nigel Topping, high level action champion for COP26, said the project would help boost the ambition of the forthcoming climate summit. "The global citizen's assembly for COP26 will be the biggest ever process of its kind - building new relationships between people across the world, but also between citizens and leaders," he said. "Such radical collaboration is essential to have a truly ambitious COP26."

Citizens' assemblies have emerged as an effective and popular tool that can help governments gauge and test public opinion on different climate policies, by offering a forum for informed and nuanced debate among citizens that is largely stripped of partisanship.

France and the UK have both run successful climate-focused citizens assemblies over the past year, and similar exercises have been credited with advancing national debates on electoral reform in British Columbia and abortion and same sex marriage in Ireland.

The UN-backed initiative is set to take place ahead of next year's COP26 and is being spearheaded by Rich Wilson, founder of Involve, the organisation that ran the UK's Climate Assembly earlier this year.

"The global assembly is not a project, it's a new piece of governance infrastructure to both ensure our leaders understand the changes and compromises people are prepared to make; and recognise the leadership role that everyone on earth now needs to play," he said. "For too long the international debate on climate has been dominated by powerful minorities. It's time for that to end. The global citizens' assembly is the biggest experiment in global democracy ever attempted. An ambitious endeavor, equivalent to the crisis we face."

The team behind the project includes academics and specialists from a number of international organisations, including the University of Canberra's Centre for Deliberative Democracy and Global Governance, the UK's Sortition Foundation, and the non-profit Danish Board of Technology.

"The Global Citizens' Assembly for COP26 is a chance to inject much-needed creativity, ambition and legitimacy into our climate governance systems," said Professor Nicole Curato from the University of Canberra. "It's been designed based on the best available evidence of what works, and represents a practical mechanism to radically improve international climate decision-making."