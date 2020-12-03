Ten Point Plan: A promising start, but a huge year lies ahead
The Prime Minister's £12bn plan is valuable in setting the tone, but even greater ambition and detail is needed ahead of COP26, argues the REA's Dr Nina Skorupska
Last month the starting gun was fired on what will be an intense 12 months of domestic policy and international negotiations leading up to the UNFCC COP26 climate negotiations in Glasgow. The government's...
More news
'Astongate': Aston Martin promises review of controversial EV report
Aston Martin boss promises to investigate circumstances surrounding report on the carbon footprint of electric vehicles and internal combustion engine cars at the heart of 'astongate' accusations
UK climate advisers urge PM to approve 'bold as possible' 2030 target
Climate Change Committee recommends UK set target to cut emissions by 'at least' 68 per cent from 1990 levels over next decade
Legal & General pledges to half portfolio carbon emission intensity by 2030
Goal part of a raft of measures outlined in the pension giant's new ESG policy
Nestlé targets regenerative agriculture in €3bn climate plan
Food and drink giant's roadmap includes major focus on scaling up regenerative agriculture across supply chains worldwide as it sets sights on net zero emissions by 2050