PepsiCo to switch to fully recycled plastic bottles across nine European nations

PepsiCo soft drink packaging will be made from 100 per cent recycled plastics in nine European countries from 2022

The goal is a marked acceleration of targets previously announced by the firm, reflecting technological innovations and market development in the use of recycled plastics

PepsiCo has pledged to stop selling beverage bottles made from virgin plastic across nine European countries by 2022, with the shift to recycled materials for its bottles expected to slash carbon emissions by 40 per cent compared to non-recycled bottles, the company announced yesterday.

The soft drink giant said it would package the entire range of PepsiCo brand beverages using plastics recycled from post-consumer packaging known as recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET).

Moving to 100 per cent rPET for its manufactuing across key EU markets could eliminate over 70,000 tonnes of virgin, fossil-fuel based plastic per year, the firm estimates.

The new goal marks a rapid acceleration of the firm's original recycled plastic targets announced in 2018, which saw it commit to reach 50 per cent rPET across the EU by 2040. Less than two years later, it has already reached 30 per cent of that goal, while yesterday's announcement ramps up ambitions even further.

PepsiCo said it was switching to 100 per cent rPET across Germany, Poland, Romania, Greece, and Spain in 2021, while France, Great Britain, Belgium, and Luxembourg may also follow suit in 2022.

The acceleration reflects technological innovations in the use of recycled plastics in carbonated drink bottles, improvements in the appearance of recycled plastic, and greater availability of recycled materials on the market, the firm explained.

It comes on top of the firm's ongoing efforts to develop reuse and refill systems such as SodaStream, it added.

"We are committed to immediate action to address the plastic waste challenge. Starting with these nine markets, we are working to incorporate 100 per cent recycled plastic into our beverage bottles so we can minimise our use of virgin, fossil-fuel based packaging. We will also look to go further and faster in other European markets where the conditions allow," said PepsiCo Europe CEO Silviu Popovici.

PepsiCo's plastic ambitions support the European Commission's Circular Plastics Alliance's (CPA) work to deliver a circular economy for plastics on the continent. Bringing together hundreds of public and private actors covering the whole plastics value chain, the CPA aims to ensure 10 million tonnes of recycled plastics are used to make new products in the EU market by 2025.

"Collaboration between all stakeholders across the EU is central to this issue,"Popvici added. "We need to design packaging to be recyclable, reduce the amount of packaging we use, and make it easy for consumers to recycle. Working with policy makers and waste management systems, we need to collect more bottles so that plastic needs never become waste,"