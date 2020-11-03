'Greenwash': Competition watchdog to probe consumer goods' green claims
New Competition and Markets Authority inquiry is to explore whether UK companies are misleading consumers about the environmental credentials of their products and services
The green credentials of the growing number of UK companies that market 'eco-friendly' products and services are set to be scrutinised by the UK's competition watchdog over the next few months. The...
More news
'Greenwash': Competition watchdog to probe consumer goods' green claims
New Competition and Markets Authority inquiry is to explore whether UK companies are misleading consumers about the environmental credentials of their products and services
'Silicon Valley of Energy': Octopus snaps up Upside Energy in boost to Manchester 'EnTech' hub.
Octopus Energy announces acquisition of leading energy software outfit, promising an AI boost for its fast-expanding smart grid platform
Estée Lauder hails renewables-powered make up
Beauty giant confirms it is now sourcing 100 per cent renewable electricity for its operations globally, as company announces new emissions goals
The biosphere is on the ballot
The world stands at a crossroad: one path keeps the global 2C goal and net zero hopes within reach, the other could deal a perhaps mortal blow to global climate efforts