'Silicon Valley of Energy': Octopus snaps up Upside Energy in boost to Manchester 'EnTech' hub.

Octopus Energy announces acquisition of leading energy software outfit, promising an AI boost for its fast-expanding smart grid platform

Octopus Energy Group has today bolstered its plans to create a new technology innovation centre in Manchester with the announcement it has acquired smart grid software specialist Upside Energy.

The fast-growing energy supplier and clean tech developer said the purchase of Manchester-based Upside Energy would establish the city as the base of its new technology innovation centre, which was first announced last month during a visit by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor to the company's London headquarters.

The company said the new 'EnTech' hub would play "a pivotal role in achieving Octopus Energy's ambition of making the UK the 'Silicon Valley of Energy'".

Founded in 2014 Upside Energy is one of a growing band of start-ups working to develop and deploy digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that can automatically balance supply and demand on the grid and help end users take advantage of low cost surplus clean power.

The company operates a cloud-based platform that connects with clean energy technologies, such as electric vehicles, heat pumps, and batteries, allowing it to manage those devices to match real-time energy demand and supply.

It already boasts utilities and asset owners across the energy industry as clients and Octopus said it now plans to build on the company's customer base further whilst "rapidly expanding Upside's capabilities internationally and into the consumer sphere".

Octopus said the deal - financial details for which were not disclosed - would also allow it to integrate Upside's data science and AI expertise with its existing proprietary cloud-based technology platform 'Kraken'.

The company said the new partnership would enable 'Kraken' to automatically manage energy devices, adding another layer to its tech stack offering in support of its goal of managing 100 million energy accounts on its platform by 2027.

"I'm hugely impressed by Upside's team and efforts in building a deep-tech platform that does fantastic things with real-time energy, connected home devices, and renewables," said Greg Jackson, CEO and founder of Octopus Energy Group. "Forward-thinking businesses like Upside are one of the reasons why I'm convinced that we can make the UK the 'Silicon Valley of Energy'. We're delighted to welcome these brilliant minds into our team to drive the green EnTech revolution here in the UK and abroad."

The deal was also welcomed by Upside Energy CEO Devrim Celal who said he was "really excited for Upside as we become part of Octopus Energy Group and take advantage of the opportunities this acquisition will bring".

"We are joining forces with a like-minded team who share our ambitions to play a major role in achieving the transition to a net zero world," he added. "Together, we have the opportunity to drive global growth and continue to develop our brilliant team to solve the complex challenges ahead."