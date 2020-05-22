'World leading'? Environment Bill returns to Parliament as calls grow for stronger post-Brexit safeguards
Legislation returns to Parliament amid fierce criticism from campaigners over a number of key amendments and concerns that delays could put UK's environment in legal limbo once Brexit transition period ends
Introducing the Environment Bill into Parliament yesterday after a six-month hiatus, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow stressed that the landmark's legislation should become law "as soon as possible" so...
More news
Schroders: Steps towards net zero carbon emissions
VIDEO: Schroders' staff discuss the asset manager's aim to become a net zero business and source all of its electricity from renewable sources
'All about the sun': Solar plant powers up at Sol brewery
Inauguration of solar plant at Sol brewery in Netherlands will help parent company Heineken reach goal of achieving 70 per cent renewable energy across its production facilities
UK onshore wind predicted to hit 30GW by end of decade
Latest figures from RenewableUK predicts onshore wind capacity is set to rapidly accelerate, with the potential to deliver major decarbonisation, employment, and economic boost over the next decade
BT Group completes switch to 100 per cent renewable power
Company confirms it is sourcing renewable power for all its operations globally, including in the UK where it accounts for one per cent of all electricity demand