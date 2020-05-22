'World leading'? Environment Bill returns to Parliament as calls grow for stronger post-Brexit safeguards

'World leading'? Environment Bill returns to Parliament as calls grow for stronger post-Brexit safeguards
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Legislation returns to Parliament amid fierce criticism from campaigners over a number of key amendments and concerns that delays could put UK's environment in legal limbo once Brexit transition period ends

Introducing the Environment Bill into Parliament yesterday after a six-month hiatus, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow stressed that the landmark's legislation should become law "as soon as possible" so...

To continue reading...

More on Legislation

More news