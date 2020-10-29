National Grid's net zero vision 'over-reliant' on bioenergy with CCS, report claims

BECCS technology needs to be scaled significantly in the UK under National Grid's scenarios | Credit: Drax
BECCS technology needs to be scaled significantly in the UK under National Grid's scenarios | Credit: Drax
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

All National Grid's net zero pathways rely on significant BECCS capacity to generate 'negative emissions', claims think tank Ember

National Grid's plans to decarbonise the UK power grid risk being "severely undermined" by an over-reliance on bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology to produce 'negative emissions',...

To continue reading...

More on CCS

More news