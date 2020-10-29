National Grid's net zero vision 'over-reliant' on bioenergy with CCS, report claims
All National Grid's net zero pathways rely on significant BECCS capacity to generate 'negative emissions', claims think tank Ember
National Grid's plans to decarbonise the UK power grid risk being "severely undermined" by an over-reliance on bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology to produce 'negative emissions',...
'Wake up call': Halting nature destruction key to avoiding pandemics, UN report finds
The world is now in an 'era of pandemics' due to nature loss and unsustainable economies, leading scientists warn
'Significant momentum': Support for climate risk reporting surges, but action remains thin
Asset managers continue to provide an incomplete picture to investors about the risk posed to their investments by climate change, TCFD report warns
Barclays closes £400m green bond in support of energy efficient home mortgages
The bank has successfully closed its second green bond as it continues its strategy to deliver net zero financed emissions by 2050