'Significant momentum': Support for climate risk reporting surges, but action remains thin

Asset managers continue to provide an incomplete picture to investors about the risk posed to their investments by climate change, TCFD report warns

While a signficant and growing proportion of the global economy now recognises the need for corporate climate risk disclosures, there remains a significant gap between words and action, marked by a continued failure among asset managers to adequately relay climate risk data to their clients.

That is the conclusion of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures' (TCFD) latest annual report today, which notes that support for its voluntary risk reporting guidelines continues to grow. It reveals more than 1,500 organisations worldwide are now supporting the initiative, which was launched three years ago to help companies and investors improve their understanding of the threats to their business and investments posed by climate change and the transition to a low carbon economy.

That figure has grown 85 per cent over just the last 15 months, it states, with nearly 60 of the world's 100 largest public companies now engaged with the TCFDs to some degree, either by expressing their support for the initiative or reporting their company data in line with the guidelines.

Meanwhile 110 regulators and government entities area also now backing TCFDs, including the governments of the UK, Canada, Japan, France, Sweden and New Zealand, the latter of which has made disclosures mandatory for public companies with assets over NZ$1bn, according to today's report.

But while hailing the "significant momentum" behind the initiative, it warns that far more progress - and rapidly - is required to improve climate risk assessments among organisations worldwide so that reporting is consistent and comparable between different companies. While the number of companies reporting and the quality of reporting increased on average by six percentage points between 2017 and 2019, companies' disclosure of the potential financial impact of climate change on their businesses and strategies "remains low", it notes.

Moreover, an AI-led survey of 1,700 different company reports carried out by the TCFD initiative - which was set up by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in 2015 and intially chaired by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney - found that just only one in 15 companies disclosed information about how climate change impacted their business strategy.

Overall, the review also demonstrates that "asset manager and asset owner reporting to their clients and beneficiaries is likely to be insufficient" the report warns, a state of affairs that would impair clients ability to make informed decisions about their investments.

Commenting on today's report Michael Bloomberg, TCFD chair and billionaire founder of the eponymous media empire Bloomberg, stressed that increased corporate disclosure of climate risk had an "important role to play" in the building of a more sustainable economy in the wake of the pandemic.

"The more companies know about their risks and opportunities related to climate change, and the more information investors have, the better we'll be able to allocate resources and make progress - so it's encouraging to see leaders in the public and private sector implementing the Task Force recommendations, as outlined in this report," he said.

Of the 1,700 companies surveyed in the AI review, 42 per cent of firms with a market capitalisation greater than $10bn disclosed at least some information in line with each TCFD recommendation to investors in 2019, according to TCFD.

The findings also reveal that industries most exposed to material climate risk are more likely to disclose their climate risk, with nearly 40 per cent of energy companies surveyed and 30 per cent of materials and buildings companies surveyed having above average levels of TCFD-aligned disclosure.

Mary Schapiro, head of the TCFD secretariat and vice-chair for global public policy at Bloomberg LP, noted that investors were driving the momentum behind TCFD disclosures.

"Investors are increasingly demanding climate-related disclosures from the companies they invest in, and this demand is driving global momentum around the TCFD recommendations across financial and non-financial sectors," she said. "We have provided a foundation that is improving the quality and consistency of this type of disclosure, and may help encourage a standardised approach across sectors and regulatory jurisdictions."

The findings mirror those of similar report from global management consultancy Deloitte yesterday, which found that environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors have also been gathering pace in company reporting as the private sector increasingly fold sustainability into their business models.

An analysis of 50 year-end financial reports from FTSE 350 companies by the consulting giant found 78 per cent of firms set out a purpose beyond making profit from shareholders, up from 47 per cent in 2019. Ninety per cent of companies surveyed included a statement in their year-end report where directors set out how they lead their business in a sustainable and responsible way.

The overwhelming majority of companies surveyed - 90 per cent - explicitly cited climate change in their annual reports while 64 per cent made reference to the TCFDs voluntary reporting guidelines. A smaller proportion - 22 per cent - confirmed that they had actually made disclosures in line with the task force's recommendations, however.

Veronica Poole, UK head of corporate reporting at Deloitte, suggested the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic had helped to accelerate interest in more resilient, ESG-focused business models.

"Investors are looking for greater insight into how companies deliver sustainable value over time and other stakeholders' voices are becoming louder in demanding accountability, clear measurement and reporting that demonstrates this," she said. "The Black Lives Matter campaign and climate change related activism are clear examples where civil society is looking for business to step up."

But while the pandemic may have helped to crystalise the urgent threats that businesses, investments and supply chains can be exposed to, prompting more firms to throw their weight behind TCFD risk disclosure guidelines, the devil is always in the details - and without concerted action to dig out and assess those details, organisations will continue to be exposed to ever escalating dangers as the economy transitions to net zero over the coming decades.