'Wake up call': Halting nature destruction key to avoiding pandemics, UN report finds

The world is now in an 'era of pandemics' due to nature loss and unsustainable economies, leading scientists warn

Many more lives will be lost from future pandemics that risk inflicting even greater damage on the global economy than Covid-19, unless drastic action is taken to halt ongoing destruction of the natural world that risks exposing humanity to hundreds of thousands of zoonotic viruses.

That is the sobering conclusion of some of the world's top scientists in a major UN-backed report today, which warns future pandemics will emerge more often, spread more rapidly, do more damage to the world economy and kill even more people than Covid-19, unless there is a "seismic shift" in policy towards prevention of virus outbreaks, rather than reactive measures.

All major outbreaks over the past century - from Covid-19 to the 'Spanish Flu' outbreak in 1918 - have been entirely driven by human activities, and with ongoing degradation of nature the risk of outbreaks is increasing rapidly, meaning the world is now the "era of pandemics", the report warns.

It estimates that another 1.7 million currently 'undiscovered' viruses exist in mammals and birds, of which up to 850,000 could have the ability to infect people, but that the risk of these diseases making the jump to humans could be "significantly lowered" by halting biodiversity loss.

Dr Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance and one of the 22 leading experts around the world behind the report, said there was "no great mystery" about the cause of Covid-19, or any other modern pandemic.

"The same human activities that drive climate change and biodiversity loss also drive pandemic risk through their impacts on our environment," he said. "Changes in the way we use land; the expansion and intensification of agriculture; and unsustainable trade, production and consumption disrupt nature and increase contact between wildlife, livestock, pathogens and people. This is the path to pandemics."

Even so, the research - which was convened by the UN's Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) to assess the links between the degradation of nature and increasing pandemic risks - argues the world increasingly holds the ability to prevent outbreaks.

By enhancing conservation of protected areas and boosting measures to reduce unsustainable exploitation of high biodiversity regions, humans can prevent "spillover" of new diseases by reducing contact with wildlife and livestock, it states.

Moreover, it points out that the cost of such pandemic prevention measures and would also be around 100 times smaller than reactive measures, such as developing vaccines and locking down economies, as characterised by the global coronavirus crisis response in 2020.

On top of the widespread human suffering and rising death toll from Covid-19, it is estimated that by July 2020 the pandemic had already cost the between $8tr-$16tr globally, while the cost in the US alone is expected to reach as high as $16tr by the end of 2021, the report points out.

Yet despite the heavy toll that Covid-19 has imposed on human society and the significant risks of future pandemics emerging, Daszak said the IPBES report pointed to "a very positive conclusion" -that the world can "escape the era of pandemics" by placing a much greater focus on "prevention in addition to reaction".

"The fact that human activity has been able to so fundamentally change our natural environment need not always be a negative outcome," he added. "It also provides convincing proof of our power to drive the change needed to reduce the risk of future pandemics - while simultaneously benefiting conservation and reducing climate change."

Among a long list of action points, the report recommends the global governments launch a high-level council on pandemic prevention to provide policymakers with the best scientific evidence on emerging diseases, as well as to evaluate risk, economic impacts and highlight gaps in research.

It also calls for countries to set mutually-agreed goals or targets via an international treaty setting out "clear benefits for people, animals and the environment", and suggests taxes or levies on meat consumption, livestock production and other forms of high pandemic-risk activities.

Efforts to improve food security and remove high disease-risk species from the global wildlife trade backed by stronger law enforcement would also further reduce the risk of future outbreaks, the report contends.

Mark Wright, director of science at environmental charity WWF, said the IPBES study findings should be a "wake up call for our world", arguing that with nature "in freefall" urgent action was needed to protect the environment in order to prevent future pandemics and safeguard the economy.

"We need to radically shift our approach, with urgent and ambitious action to stop human activity from driving biodiversity loss," he said. "National governments should adopt the 'One Health' approach suggested in the report, which recognises the inseparable link between human health and the health of nature. Only then can we protect the future of both of people and planet."