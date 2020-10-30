BloombergNEF: Energy emissions have peaked, but world remains on track for 3.3C temperature rise

Build out of wind and solar is expected to displace fossil fuels from the global energy mix | Credit: Karsten Wurth

Achieving 'well under' 2C degree by mid-century is possible, analysts claim, but it will require up to $130tr of investment in clean energy and green hydrogen

Despite the huge impact of the coronavirus pandemic on energy sector emissions, the world remains on track for a likely disastrous 3.3C temperature increase by 2100, according to the latest analysis from BloombergNEF.

The latest edition of the influential analyst firm's New Energy Outlook forecast this week predicts energy emissions have peaked and will "never again reach 2019 levels", while the slump in energy demand that has resulted from the Covid-19 crisis has wiped out 2.5 years' worth of emissions.

The report also predicts that a "huge" build-out of wind and solar power, a major increase in the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs), and improved energy efficiency across industry will spur a significant and sustained decline in energy emissions over the next three decades.

Oil demand is set to peak in 2035 and eventually return to levels seen in 2018 in 2050, the update predicts, while coal fired generation will collapse to 12 per cent of global electricity generation by mid-century, peaking in China in 2027 and India just three years later.

Gas is the only fossil fuel expected to experience demand growth through to 2050, with the analysts forecasting the fuel will be increasingly tapped by sectors where low carbon technologies and green fuel alternatives are lagging, such as buildings and heavy industry.

"Our projections for the power system have become even more bullish for renewables than in previous years, based purely on cost dynamics," said John Moore, chief executive of BloombergNEF. "What this year's study highlights is the tremendous opportunity for low-carbon power to help decarbonise transport, buildings and industry - both through direct electrification and via green hydrogen."

The report, which for the first time includes detailed sections on industry, buildings, and transport, forecasts that electric vehicles (EVs) will reach upfront price parity with internal combustion vehicles in the early 2020s, a watershed moment that will galvanise the automotive sector's divorce from oil. Once this process is underway, aviation, shipping, buildings, and industry will remain the last bastions of the oil and gas sector, the report notes.

Moore emphasised that the coming decade would be "crucial" for the next zero transition. "There are three key things that we will need to see: accelerated deployment of wind and PV; faster consumer uptake in electric vehicles, small-scale renewables, and low-carbon heating technology, such as heat pumps; and scaled-up development and deployment of zero-carbon fuels," he advised.

Overall, the report estimates that wind and solar will account for 56 per cent of global electricity generation by mid-century and will receive, alongside energy storage, 80 per cent of $15.1tr of power sector investment expected over the next 30 years.

However, despite a rosy outlook for renewables, the report warns far more investment is required to reduce energy sector emissions in line with global climate goals, with emissions still currently on course to spur a dangerous 3.3C rise by 2100. The analyst firm predicts that between $78tr and $130tr of investments in clean energy and green hydrogen production is required to steer the world towards the 2C goal established in the Paris Agreement.

A Climate Scenario included in the New Energy Outlook report for the first time estimates that 100,000TWh of clean electricity will be needed by 2050, a figure five times the current amount of electricity that will require a power system that is up to eight times larger in terms of total capacity.

Under this scenario, more than a third of electricity capacity would support the manufacture of green hydrogen, the zero emission fuel that could be used to replace gas in hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy transport and industry, BloombergNEF said.

"To stay well below two degrees of global temperature rise, we would need to reduce emissions by six per cent every year starting now, and to limit the warming to 1.5C, emissions would have to fall by 10 per cent per year," senior analyst Matthias Kimmel warned.

BloombergNEF's report comes just week after the International Energy Agency (IEA) published its energy outlook, which predicted that peak oil would happen "within the next decade" and coal would make up less than 20 per cent of the global energy mix by 2040 as renewables ramped up and solar emerged as the dominant source of power generation.

Jenny Chase, BloombergNEF solar analyst, pointed out that a key difference between the two reports was the emphasis placed on different clean energy technologies, noting that her organisation expected wind to play a bigger role than solar in the energy transition.