CDP: World's cities seek record $105bn investment for climate resilience projects

Global analysis shows pipeline of urban climate projects has grown from $86bn to $105bn in the past year
The global pipeline of urban clean tech and climate resilience projects has expanded significantly in the past year, according to a new analysis from CDP. The climate disclosure platform today published...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis