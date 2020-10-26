WSP to halve carbon footprint of engineering designs and advice by 2030

Pledge hailed as first for consultancy sector will see firm invest in skills, R&D and innovation to drive greener designs and advisory services, it said

Engineering consultancy WSP has pledged to halve the carbon footprint of all the designs and advice it provides to clients by 2030, in a move praised as setting a new bar for the advisory sector.

The target for 50 per cent CO2 cut from its services represents an "absolute reduction", it said, and supports the company's existing goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its own operations by 2025, in line with limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5C.

Announcing the new commitment on Thursday, the firm said tackling the carbon footprint associated with client work was the area in which professional services firms had the "largest impact and opportunity" to tackle the climate crisis.

Meeting the new goal will require WSP to halve the carbon footprint of the materials specified in its designs, in addition to halving the in-use carbon emissions generated from projects where it is the lead designer for key emissions sources, such as heating and cooling systems, it explained.

"For companies like WSP, the greatest impact we can make on the world's climate and environmental emergencies is addressing the carbon footprint associated with the work we do for our clients," said WSP chief executive Mark Naysmith. "When we design the heating or cooling system for a tall building or railway station, for instance, the energy needed to run this system will have an environmental impact for decades."

He added that the firm had a responsibility at the design and advice stage to put forward solutions to clients that "are sustainable both today and in the future".

WSP director of sustainability, David Symons, claimed the commitment was the first of its kind in the sector, and would require the firm to make "really substantial investments" in skills, research and development (R&D), innovation and processes.

The company said a new skills programme and ongoing work with higher education bodies would allow it meet the skills requirements of the commitment, which is absolute and will therefore not rely on carbon offsetting.

"This is a transformational commitment which will change every project WSP delivers for our clients," Symons said. "Measuring and halving the carbon footprint of the designs and the advice we give to our clients over the coming decade is a truly exciting prospect and a commitment we're proud to make."

The commitment builds on WSP's existing pledge to bring its operational carbon emissions to net zero by 2025, and its ongoing work mobilising the UK environmental sector behind science-based emissions reductions commitments through the Pledge to Net Zero campaign.

Nick Molho, executive director at the Aldersgate Group praised WSP for its "cutting edge" target, which he said should provide a benchmark for other firms ambition.

"Many advisory firms have committed to cutting emissions in their own operations but very few have a clear goal or strategy in place to drive down emissions through the advice and infrastructure design they deliver to their clients and which is where the bulk of emissions reside," he said, adding that the new goal "sets the bar for what a genuinely ambitious net zero strategy should look like for the advisory sector, from engineering consultancies through to financial and legal service providers".