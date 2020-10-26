Net Zero Festival: Business, government and civil society partnerships ahead of COP26

VIDEO: Sky News climate change correspondent Lisa Holland quizzes Lord Zac Goldsmith, WWF's Tanya Steele and Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch on collaborative action to tackle nature and climate crises ahead of COP26

How can collaboration and partnerships between government, business and civil society help to tackle nature and climate crises, particularly in what is shaping up to be a pivotal year for action in the run up to COP26 next year?

In a panel disussion at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival, Sky News climate change correspondent Lisa Holland sought the views of WWF-UK CEO Tanya Steele, Minister for Pacific and the Environment Lord Zac Goldsmith, and Sky Group CEO Jeremy Darroch on a range of challenges and solutions to escalating environmenal crises, in a wide ranging discussion that touched on Covid-19 impacts, the role of business, and risks of not taking rapid ambitious action. The conversation can be watched again in full above.

