'Common-sense approach': Government announces major shake-up of environmental permitting rules

Government continues its controversial drive to streamline planning and permitting rules, with new move to exempt projects from environmental permits
The government has today confirmed wide-ranging plans to simplify and streamline environmental permitting processes, as it continues its push to fast track clean energy and housing projects. Defra announced...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis