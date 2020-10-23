Global briefing: Biden and Trump trade climate barbs in final TV debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump offer starkly different visions for the US economy
Plus all the top green business news from around the world, including PGE ditching coal, Peru and Switzerland CO2 offset deal, and Australia green power project

Biden promises to end oil subsidies in final Presidential debate The two candidates vying for the Presidency at next month's US election, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, once again butted heads during a...

