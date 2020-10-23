Global briefing: Biden and Trump trade climate barbs in final TV debate
Plus all the top green business news from around the world, including PGE ditching coal, Peru and Switzerland CO2 offset deal, and Australia green power project
Biden promises to end oil subsidies in final Presidential debate The two candidates vying for the Presidency at next month's US election, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, once again butted heads during a...
'Cosmetic changes': Green groups slam global deal on shipping emissions
Environmental groups warn draft plan approved by International Maritime Organisation (IMO) could see shipping emissions rise over next decade
MEPs vote for vegan burgers and veggie sausages to keep their name
Veggie burgers are safe, but green groups warn debate has distracted from broader Common Agricultural Policy proposals set to be voted on this afternoon that they warn could devastate small farmers and nature
Avery Dennison: Digitally enabled labels central to circular economy in fashion
The US clothing firm reveals how digital technologies could finally make circular fashion a reality