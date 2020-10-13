'Covid-19 has made risk everybody's business': Agencies urge world leaders to beef up extreme weather warning systems

The number of wildfires, droughts, floods and other extreme weather events is growing each year
The number of wildfires, droughts, floods and other extreme weather events is growing each year
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

UN-backed report calls on policymakers to dramatically increase funding for early warning systems that can boost nations' resilience to extreme weather events in response to rising threat from extreme storms, droughts, floods, and wildfires

With climate-related disasters five time mores frequent today than they were 50 years ago, governments around the world must step up investment in early warning systems for extreme weather events, a major...

To continue reading...

More on Risk

More news