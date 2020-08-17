E-scooters: 'Fine balance' needed to ensure green benefits, research finds
By replacing short car journeys e-scooters can cut CO2 by up to 90 per cent, but robust regulation needed, Cenex warns
Capitalising on the burgeoning popularity of battery-powered e-scooters offers the chance to drastically cut urban traffic and air pollution, while potentially reducing CO2 enmissions by up to 90 per cent...
More news
Promising steps towards creating a more flood-resilient England
The UK needs a far more holistic approach to flood risk and resilience, argue Sara Mehryar, Viktor Roezer and Swenja Surminski from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
SSE pledges to draw up 'Just Transition' plans in energy sector first
Energy utility believed to be first to commit to publishing principles and plans to support a Just Transition
COP26: UN urges nations to deliver enhanced climate plans well ahead of Glasgow Summit
Governments should submit updated Paris Agreement plans 'at least 9-12 months' in advance of crucial climate summit, UN warns
E-scooters: 'Fine balance' needed to ensure green benefits, research finds
By replacing short car journeys e-scooters can cut CO2 by up to 90 per cent, but robust regulation needed, Cenex warns