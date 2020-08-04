Report: England's largest landowners must ramp up tree planting efforts
The Church Commissioners of England and Duchy of Cornwall - two of the largest institutional landowners in England - have tree cover rates below the already 'weak' national average of 10 per cent, according to a new study from Friends of the Earth
The 10 institutions that own seven per cent of England's land could play a critical role in helping drive down the UK's emissions by accelerating tree planting efforts, but have to date largely struggled...
More news
Zoom in on Net Zero with Professor Michael E. Mann
World-renowned climate scientist and author joins BusinessGreen for a chat about climate justice, US politics, dealing with climate deniers, and the science behind net zero
'BP has woken up': Oil giant pledges to reduce fossil fuel portfolio in beefed up net zero strategy
BP announces pivot to become 'integrated energy company' as it pledges to cut oil and gas production by 40 per cent and ramp up clean energy and technology investment after suffering record loss in the second quarter of 2020
Novo Nordisk goes fully renewable-powered
Pharma giant delivers on RE100 goal and turns its attention to delivering electric fleet