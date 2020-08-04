Report: England's largest landowners must ramp up tree planting efforts

Ten landowners own seven per cent of England | Credit: David Vig
The Church Commissioners of England and Duchy of Cornwall - two of the largest institutional landowners in England - have tree cover rates below the already 'weak' national average of 10 per cent, according to a new study from Friends of the Earth

The 10 institutions that own seven per cent of England's land could play a critical role in helping drive down the UK's emissions by accelerating tree planting efforts, but have to date largely struggled...

