Whitehall needs to set itself a 'net zero test'
WWF's Gareth Redmond-King argues that the crucial upcoming Autumn Budget and Spending Review has to deliver on promising 'green recovery' rhetoric
If we were living in normal times, we would be less than four months away from COP26 in Glasgow now. British diplomats, the UK COP presidency team and Ministers would have been in a whirl of frenetic influencing...
Zoom in on Net Zero with Professor Michael E. Mann
World-renowned climate scientist and author joins BusinessGreen for a chat about climate justice, US politics, dealing with climate deniers, and the science behind net zero
'BP has woken up': Oil giant pledges to reduce fossil fuel portfolio in beefed up net zero strategy
BP announces pivot to become 'integrated energy company' as it pledges to cut oil and gas production by 40 per cent and ramp up clean energy and technology investment after suffering record loss in the second quarter of 2020
Novo Nordisk goes fully renewable-powered
Pharma giant delivers on RE100 goal and turns its attention to delivering electric fleet