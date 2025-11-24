'Sustained pattern of retreat': Michael Gove slams proposals to water down Biodiversity Net Gain scheme

Former Environment Secretary accuses government of undermining flagship nature scheme through proposals to exempt developments from new biodiversity market
Proposals to exempt all developments under half a hectare from Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) obligations could mean 97 per cent of planning applications face no requirement to improve the environment...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis