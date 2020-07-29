Government urged to apply 'gold standard' trade deal scrutiny to support green goals
People have 'justifiable concerns' that future trade deals could undermine UK environmental standards, says National Food Strategy
The UK should aspire to a "gold standard" level of scrutiny and transparency over any future trade deals it seeks outside the EU, in a move that could help allay fears of environment, food and animal welfare...
EV charging and water efficiency projects unveiled in London recovery plan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announces £1.5bn package to kickstart the capital's recovery, including support for a clutch of green projects
UK Pensions Minister under fire over fossil fuel divestment stance
More than 60 figures sign letter criticising Guy Opperman's claims that forcing pension funds to divest would be 'self-defeating and counterproductive'
How UK manufacturers can drive decarbonisation from recovery
Covid-19 has hit manufacturing hard, but with government policy support there is now a big opportunity to accelerate decarbonisation, argues Make UK's Frank Aaskov