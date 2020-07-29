EV charging and water efficiency projects unveiled in London recovery plan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announces £1.5bn package to kickstart the capital's recovery, including support for a clutch of green projects

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has today unveiled a package of infrastructure projects worth up to £1.5bn to help kickstart the capital's economic recovery from Covid-19, including support for a clutch of green infrastructure projects.

City Hall and London's local authorities will join forces with utility companies on the Mayor's London Infrastructure Group to develop several projects to support the capital's "green recovery," the Mayor said. Improving the city's electric vehicle charging infrastructure has been named among the priority issues, with local authorities expected to use innovative planning tools to identify the best charger locations and timings.

"The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been devastating for our economy and we face a long road ahead, but the London Recovery Board has made great progress in working with companies to deliver infrastructure projects that will help to stimulate our economy, create green jobs and support Londoners who have been affected the most by the economic crisis," Sadiq Khan said. "It is essential that infrastructure initiatives are utilised to serve all Londoners as we work to recover from this pandemic and to build back better with a fairer and greener economy."

The vision was outlined this morning at a meeting of the London Recovery Board, formed to shape the city's post-Covid future and composed of members drawn from across the public, private and third sectors. Once specific projects have been identified and agreed, they will be delivered with support of Mayor's recently established Infrastructure Coordination Service, according to City Hall.

It said companies including Cadent, Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), SGN, UK Power Networks and Thames Water are being drafted for work to: upgrade the city's gas network; reduce water leakage by 20 per cent by 2025; cur pollution incidents by 30 per cent by 2025; and boost the city's electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

"As the company which delivers electricity to 2.3 million properties to keep the capital running smoothly, we are a leading architect of the low-carbon economy and know our role is particularly vital now in enabling the UK's economic recovery," said Mark Adolphus, director of connections at UK Power Networks. "We look forward to continuing diverse investment and innovation projects that will help businesses to thrive, and people to make the most of emerging technologies both now, and in the future. Safety remains our top priority and all work will be carried out in line with the latest Covid-19 health and safety guidance."