As unemployment mounts, research points to 1.6 million green jobs opportunity
Prioritising green homes, tree planting, and charge points could help tackle mounting job losses, according to new reports from IPPR and REA
Investing in a green recovery could create as many as 1.6 million jobs in the UK as the country strives to bounce back from the coronavirus crisis, delivering greener homes, cutting greenhouse gas emissions,...
Lucozade Ribena Suntory targets net zero emissions across entire value chain
Company strengthens 2050 environmental vision with pledge to work with suppliers to slash emissions
UK retailers join forces to develop net zero roadmap
Initiative coordinated by the British Retail Consortium will see supermarkets, food chains, pharmacies and booksellers work together to develop decarbonisation strategy for retail industry ahead of the COP26 climate conference.
Emerging from emergency 2.0: planetary emergency post-Covid-19
It is now a year since the launch of the Planetary Emergency Partnership, and our message is more important now than ever, argues Sandrine Dixson-Declève, co-president of the Club of Rome