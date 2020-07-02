Carbon Clean Solutions closes $22m funding round

Carbon capture and separation technology pioneer pulls in backing from oil and gas giant Equinor in second major funding round

UK-based carbon capture specialist Carbon Clean Solutions Limited (CCSL) has today announced that it has closed a new funding round, pulling in $22m of investment from Equinor Ventures and ICOS Capital.

The Series B funding round sees the two new investors join WAVE Equity Partners, Chevron Technology Ventures, and Marubeni Corporation, who injected $16m into CCSL in February.

The latest funding marks a further vote of confidence in CCSL, which is working to commercialise what it describes as an affordable carbon capture and separation technology.

The firm has developed a carbon capture system that has been deployed at demonstration scale in over 10 locations, including the UK, US, Germany, India, Norway, and the Netherlands, and is currently in use at the world's largest industrial-scale carbon capture and utilisation plant in Tuticorin, India.

The company said the new funds would be used to grow the team and deliver its technology for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects across the steel, cement, waste management and refining and petrochemicals sectors.

It is also working on a new "containerised" solution that it predicts could achieve $30/tonne cost of CO2 capture not including carbon credits by 2021.

"As the world tries to recover from an unprecedented pandemic, achieving net zero ambitions remains a top priority for a green recovery," said Aniruddha Sharma, CEO of CCSL. "This investment demonstrates the need felt by major industrial companies for break-through technology in the carbon capture space. We look forward to working with our investors and partners to support a number of CCUS projects in the coming months to limit the climate impact of the use of fossil fuels."

He added that carbon capture technologies had a critical role to play in enabling a net zero emission economy. "While renewable energy is growing exponentially, decarbonising heavy industry will be equally or more challenging," he said. "That is exactly where our innovative and modularised technology will play a fundamental role."

The deal was also welcomed by Gareth Burns, VP Equinor Ventures, who said the investment underlined the energy giant's commitment to the clean energy transition, despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and falling oil prices.

"We are pleased to invest in CCSL as it supports Equinor's journey towards carbon neutrality," he said. "CCSL is well positioned to further drive down cost ensuring CCUS is a viable option for more industrial players… People are concerned that Covid-19 and the oil-price drop may push Equinor to delay climate action. The reality is rather the opposite; Equinor is committed to accelerating emission reduction and using CCUS to decarbonise multiple industrial sectors. This investment confirms and supports this commitment."