Lucozade Ribena Suntory targets net zero emissions across entire value chain

Company strengthens 2050 environmental vision with pledge to work with suppliers to slash emissions

Lucozade Ribena Suntory has extended its emissions target, with the announcement yesterday of a new target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

The company said it already has a science based target for 2030 for the European arm of its businesses - Suntory Beverage and Food Europe (SBFE) - but it will now work to slash emissions from its suppliers.

SBFE said that it would "implement renewable energy solutions, use next-generation infrastructure options and work together with supply chain stakeholders to contribute to realising a carbon-free society".

In addition, it stressed that it would continue with its internal emissions reduction efforts, which have seen the company invest in new energy efficient production lines, use more sustainable packaging materials, and switch to renewable energy purchase agreements.

"The drive toward zero carbon across our entire value chain by 2050 requires not only commitment and innovation, but also a willingness to challenge accepted wisdom," said Michelle Norman, director of external affairs and sustainability at Lucozade Ribena Suntory. "We see a key role for sustainable packaging in helping us meet our net zero carbon ambition, knowing that CO2 emissions from recycled plastic (rPET) production are approximately 50 per cent lower than those from manufacturing virgin plastic.

"We are determined to go further, with the elimination of all fossil-fuel based plastic from our bottles by 2030, which is just one key milestone on the route to net zero carbon emissions by 2050."