Global Briefing: EU Commission targets €20bn annual support for nature restoration

The EU biodiversity strategy aims to protect almost a third of Europe's land and sea area
European Commission unveils sweeping biodiversity strategy, plus all the top green business news from around the world this week

EU Commission unveils strategy to 'fix broken relationship with nature' The European Commission has unveiled a sweeping new biodiversity strategy, promising to protect 30 per cent of the continent's...

