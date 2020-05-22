Will recycled plastics survive tanking oil prices?
Single-use plastics are helping keep people safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, but creating new challenges for governments in dealing with the waste problem
It seems an impossible situation. Some of the world's largest corporations promised to quickly slash their use of virgin plastic packaging. Yet the recycled material available to make bottles, bags and...
More news
High Court rejects legal challenge against major Drax gas power project
ClientEarth and Planning Inspectorate had both argued the power station could undermine the UK's climate change targets
Will recycled plastics survive tanking oil prices?
Single-use plastics are helping keep people safe during the Covid-19 pandemic, but creating new challenges for governments in dealing with the waste problem
Global Briefing: EU Commission targets €20bn annual support for nature restoration
European Commission unveils sweeping biodiversity strategy, plus all the top green business news from around the world this week
ECIU: Leaky homes and extended lockdown could exacerbate households' Covid-19 financial struggles
A new analysis by the ECIU notes that extended lockdown into the winter months could exacerbate fuel poverty in the UK and calls on the government to implement vast energy efficiency programmes for homes that will lower heating bills while reducing carbon,...