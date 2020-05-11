Back to work: How businesses can promote sustainable and socially-distanced commutes

Back to work: How businesses can promote sustainable and socially-distanced commutes
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As people slowly return to work following the government's announcement on Sunday, employers can encourage staff to embrace sustainable routes into work by launching cycle-to-work schemes, installing on-site facilities such as bike storage and showers, while working with local authorities to encourage better local walking and cycling infrastrucutre.

Business leaders could play a significant role in helping to tackle an expected uptick in road congestion and air pollution as commuters attempt to return to work while following explicit government advice...

To continue reading...

More on Transport

More news