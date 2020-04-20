Michelin partners with Sweden's Enviro to transform tyres into raw materials

Discussions are ongoing between the two companies, and a final agreement is expected by mid-2020.

Michelin has inked a deal with Scandinavian tyre recycler Enviro that will see the company scale up the deployment of an energy-efficient technology that uses pyrolysis, or heating without air, to recycle tyres.

The global tyre giant, which produced 200 million tyres in 2019 alone, intends to buy a 20 per cent stake in the Swedish firm in a deal worth SEK32.5m (£2.6m), making it the largest stakeholder in the company. The new parternship, which was announced last week, will also involve a joint supply agreement and the construction of a new factory in an undisclosed location where Enviro's pyrolysis technology can be industrialised. If approved by shareholders, the deal would also give Michelin Group a seat on Enviro's board.

The parternship and investment represents a major endorsement for Enviro's technology, which requires less energy than traditional incineration-based tyre recycling methods, and recovers high-quality and reusable carbon black, oil, and steel. Recycling carbon black can dramatically reduce tyre production emissions, given that between 1.5 to two kilograms of crude oil is needed to produce one kilogram of the material. Carbon black makes up roughly 30 per cent of a tyre.

The partnership also marks a milestone for the French tyre giant, which has been pursuing a sustainability strategy focused on implementing circular principles throughout its value chain, from production lines and manufacturing processes through to product innovation, customer engagement, and recycling.

Sonia Artinian-Fredou, business director for high technology materials at Michelin Service and Solutions, said the new partnership was in line with the company's sustainability vision. "After the acquisition of Lehigh Technologies in 2017, a specialist in high-tech micro-powders derived from recycled tyres, this is further proof of Michelin's long-term commitment to recycling and sustainable mobility," she said.