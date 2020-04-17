Honda revs up 'second life' EV battery recycling scheme

Honda Motor Europe expands partnership with SNAM to recycle end-of-life batteries from hybrids and electric vehicles

Honda has become the latest auto giant to unveil plans to step up recycling capacity for old batteries from electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, confirming it is to expand its partnership with European recycling specialist SNAM.

The pan-European arrangement will see SNAM collect and recycle batteries from Honda's growing number of hybrid and electric vehicles and either prepare them for 'second-life' renewable energy storage uses or extract valuable materials for recycling if they are not suitable for that purpose.

The expanded partnership builds on a relationship that has been in place since 2013 and is designed to ensure the traceability of end-of-life batteries and dispose of them in accordance with EU environmental standards.

The expansion of the agreement will see SNAM collect Lithium-ion and Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries from across Honda's dealer network and Authorised Treatment Facilities (ATF) in 22 countries, before analysing how suitable they are for recycling and processing them accordingly.

"As demand for Honda's expanding range of hybrid and electric cars continues to grow so does the requirement to manage batteries in the most environmentally-friendly way possible," said Tom Gardner, senior vice president at Honda Motor Europe. "Recent market developments may allow us to make use of these batteries in a second life application for powering businesses or by using recent improved recycling techniques to recover useful raw materials which can be used as feedstock into the production of new batteries."

The initiative enhances the prospects of old EV batteries being reused in static energy storage arrays, helping to provide grid balancing services and energy networks increase their reliance on variable renewables.

Meanwhile, batteries that are not suitable for reuse will be recycled so that cobalt, lithium, and other valuable materials can be extracted and reused in new batteries.