Trump administration guts Obama-era fuel efficiency standard
California and the Natural Resources Defense Council have pledged to challenge the regulation, which the government is touting as its largest deregulatory initiative to date, in court.
The Trump administration formally launched its plans to roll back fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks on Tuesday, in what could prove to be a devastating blow to the country's fight against climate...
Coronavirus: Scottish government delays publication of beefed up Climate Change Plan
Committee on Climate Change chief describes postponement as 'entirely reasonable in the present circumstances'
SDG16: Six top tips for delivering peace, justice, and strong institutions
Many businesses will conclude that SDG16 is mainly the preserve of governments, but there are tangible steps companies can take to help deliver on its crucial targets
Coronavirus headwinds: Wind sector forecasts slide but record year still expected
BloombergNEF downgrades its 2020 growth forecasts for global wind power capacity as pandemic disrupts supply chains
