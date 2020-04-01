Trump administration guts Obama-era fuel efficiency standard

An analysis by the Environmental Defense fund posits that the new rules will contribute to more than 18,5000 premature deaths by mid-century.
An analysis by the Environmental Defense fund posits that the new rules will contribute to more than 18,5000 premature deaths by mid-century.
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

California and the Natural Resources Defense Council have pledged to challenge the regulation, which the government is touting as its largest deregulatory initiative to date, in court.

The Trump administration formally launched its plans to roll back fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks on Tuesday, in what could prove to be a devastating blow to the country's fight against climate...

To continue reading...

More on Automotive

More news