HSBC: Companies focused on climate change 'outperformed' as virus spread

Research note suggests companies with strong ESG credentials are proving more resilient than their peers to coronavirus turmoil

A growing body of research has in recent years highlighted how listed companies with strong environmental credentials outperform the wider stock market, but now HSBC has released evidence that suggests greener stocks' relatively impressive performance is largely holding true throughout the coronavirus crisis presenting a good defensive opportunity for investors facing a worsening economic crunch.

The bank published a research note late last week from Ashim Paun, co-head of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) research at HSBC, which details how "within the stock market turmoil, shares of companies focused on climate change or ESG issues - environmental, social and governance - outperformed as the virus spread".

The note argues that while the environment has been directly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic through reduced air travel, home working, online deliveries, and temporarily lower industrial emissions, there are also signs that ESG factors provide useful guidance for investors looking to understand how companies and sectors are exposed to the crisis.

The hypothesis is that companies with good governance practices and high levels of exposure to long term growth markets such as clean technologies should find themselves better positioned to manage short term economic shocks and subsequent recovery.

Paun said HSBC analysed 613 shares of global public companies valued at over $500m where climate solutions generate at least 10 per cent of revenues, as well as the 140 stocks with highest ESG scores and values above the global average. It then analysed the stocks' performance between the start of the crisis on 10 December 2019 and 23 March this year, and from 24 February until 23 March when the crisis escalated sparking high levels of market volatility.

It found that in the pandemic's early weeks, shares in ESG-aware companies outperformed the market, although with some big regional differences.

The climate-focused stocks outperformed others by 7.6 per cent from December and by three per cent since February, while the ESG shares beat others by about seven per cent for both periods.

A more granular analysis assessing the performance of the four categories HSBC uses in its Climate Solutions Database - Environment and Land Use Management, Low Carbon and Energy Production, Energy Efficiency and Energy Management, and Climate Finance - found all segments beat the market over both periods, with Low Carbon companies outperforming by more than 11 per cent since 20 December.

The regional picture was more mixed, with some regions seeing environmentally-focused companies outperform their peers, with Asia Pacific to the fore, and others, such as North America, seeing modest underperformance from ESG stocks.

"European stocks with higher ESG scores beat the regional equity index by about six per cent since 10 December and by around four per cent since 24 February and the Asia-Pacific shares outperformed their region's index by 8.9 per cent and 9.6 per cent respectively," Paun explained. "However, the American shares underperformed their regional index by 0.5 per cent since December and by four per cent since February."

He added that ESG performance provided useful insights for investors as they seek to ride out the pandemic-sparked recession.

"They should use ESG analysis to consider whether estimated earnings growth is still realistic, what increasing volatility means, whether to change risk premia - and what are the best-case, worst-case, and highest-likelihood scenarios," he explained. "Our core ESG conviction is that issuers succeed long-term, and hence deliver shareholder returns when they create value for all stakeholders - employees, customers, suppliers, the environment, and wider society. When crises like COVID-19 manifest, particularly with social and environmental causes and implications, investors can see ESG as a defensive characteristic."

The new analysis joins a raft of studies that have consistently shown how firms with strong ESG ratings tend to outperform their peers. Consequently the past year has seen the launch of a wave of new ESG funds and market research services, designed to provide investors with more detailed information on how well positioned companies are to manage climate risks and the transition towards a net zero emission economy.