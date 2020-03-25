GOs and REGOs: Corporate demand for renewables rose across Europe in 2019, data confirms
Strong growth in corporate demand for renewable energy backed by European certificates of origin outpaced supply in 2019, data shows
Demand for renewable energy backed by verified certificates of origin grew across Europe last year, outpacing the growth in supply, the latest data from the Association of Issuing Bodies (AIB) today indicates....
Self-isolating: Waste industry issues coronavirus guidelines for recycling
Joint statement urges households where someone is feeling ill to double-bag recycling and put it in general waste
UK energy firms suspend smart meter rollout amid coronavirus lockdown
Trade body Energy UK confirms its members have halted all non-urgent smart meter work, further dampening government's nationwide rollout ambitions
Coronavirus: London Ultra Low Emission Zone suspended to help support key workers
Mayor's Office confirms ULEZ and congestion charge suspended, as air pollution across Europe plummets