UK energy firms suspend smart meter rollout amid coronavirus lockdown

To date around 16.5 million smart meters have been installed in the UK

Trade body Energy UK confirms its members have halted all non-urgent smart meter work, further dampening government's nationwide rollout ambitions

The nationwide rollout of smart meters across homes and businesses has effectively been suspended as the UK goes into lockdown to combat spread of the coronavirus, leaving the government with an even steeper mountain to climb to meet its installation targets.

Energy UK, the main trade body for the energy sector, yesterday confirmed its members had halted "all non-essential field-based activities", including home and business visits to install smart meters, in line with the latest public health guidance aimed at limiting social contact to combat Covid-19.

While its members would continue to install or mend smart meters in emergency situations, such as for a fault causing a loss in energy supply, it said energy suppliers were now limiting face-to-face interactions in order to protect staff and customers.

"Currently, all energy suppliers are following government, NHS and Public Health England guidelines in relation to all home visits," the trade body said.

It is working closely with relevant government departments and the regulator Ofgem, and that "due to the fast-moving nature of the situation, energy supplier will continue to monitor and review procedures to ensure the safety and wellbeing or their customers and staff", it added.

It follows installer Smart Metering Systems' (SMS) announcement yesterday that it has temporarily stopped all non-essential field work including smart meter installations until further notice as part of "mitigating steps to safeguard the welfare of its employees and clients" from the pandemic.

"The welfare of our employees and customers is paramount," said SMS CEO Alan Foy. "These are very difficult circumstances for everyone, but we believe that the fundamental strengths and strategy of our business will deliver success in the medium and long term."

Any halt in installations is likely to further hinder the government's smart meter rollout ambitions, and it remains unclear for how long strict social distancing guidelines will need to be in place to combat the virus.

Smart meter advocates see the devices as crucial to boosting public awareness of energy use in order to drive down emissions and harness digital data for developing new green energy technologies, and the government had aimed to offer every UK home and business a device by 2020.

With the UK still far short of that goal, however, the government unveiled several new smart meter measures last summer, including a diluted target for 85 per cent of homes and businesses to have a device installed by 2024.

Figures released earlier this month by the government show that by the end of last year 16.5 million smart meters were operating in UK homes and businesses, although installation rates rose sharply in the final quarter by more than eight per cent for homes and 53 per cent for businesses.

There are more than 26 million homes in the UK, however, and even before the pandemic outbreak concerns had been raised that even the 2024 target would be an uphill struggle.

Research commissioned by trade body Energy UK last year estimated that "at best only 68 per cent" of homes and businesses would likely have a smart meter by that date, a significant shortfall on the government's latest ambitions.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press, but Energy UK said it was too soon to assess the potential impact on the government's installation targets.

"Due to the ever-evolving nature of the situation, and uncertainty around how long any restrictions may be in place, it is too early to assess the implications for the smart meter roll out," said Energy UK.