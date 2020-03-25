Self-isolating: Waste industry issues coronavirus guidelines for recycling

Joint statement urges households where someone is feeling ill to double-bag recycling and put it in general waste

Leading companies from across the waste and recycling industry have today issued a joint statement, updating households and businesses on how the sector is responding to the coronavirus pandemic and advising on how to safely manage rubbish during the government imposed lockdown.

Specifically, the group advises that any household that is following government advice and isolating for a fortnight because someone has experienced coronavirus-like symptoms should handle their waste differently from usual to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

"Following government advice, to protect workers and combat the spread of infection, anyone who feels ill at home (whether diagnosed with COVID-19 or not) should place all their waste in the general rubbish bin, and should double-bag it, making sure the bags are securely tied," the statement advises. "They should then wait at least 72 hours before placing it out for collection. For now, this material should not be put in your recycling."

The statement was co-ordinated by the Environmental Services Association, which represents the likes of Veolia, Viridor, Biffa, SUEZ, and FCC, as well as waste charity WRAP, local authority representatives, and a raft of related trade and professional bodies.

The statement also warns that while employees of the sector have been designated as key workers, some recycling services could be curtailed in the coming weeks as the pandemic could lead to staffing shortages.

"To ensure we can continue to collect general rubbish, which must be prioritised for hygiene reasons, it might be necessary to temporarily change or suspend some non-essential collection services like garden and bulky waste," the group said.

However, the group stressed any disruption to recycling services would "be a last resort and, if this is unavoidable, we must not allow it to break our national recycling habit in the long term".

The move comes just days after new government data confirmed UK household recycling rates worsened slightly last year, after several years of flat-lining.

The statement also urged households to support the sector at this time by continuing to "reduce, re-use and recycle as much of their waste as possible".

And it confirmed that some Household Waste Recycling Centres will be temporarily closed to the general public and advised that "unless essential, people should not be leaving their homes to visit these sites".

The surge in sales at supermarkets as some households have stockpiled and adapted to home working has fuelled concerns of a spike in food waste.