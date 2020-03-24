The UK's automated power system will help keep the lights on
With more workers staying at home during the current Covid-19 crisis, automated electricity generation is taking up the strain, writes Ed Birkett
As the number of coronavirus cases in the UK continues to rise, more workers are forced into self-isolation and even more are advised to stay at home. The government is rightly focusing on supporting key...
More news
Community wind farm sets up Hebridean Pandemic Response Fund
Point and Sandwick Trust, owners of the UK's largest publicly-owned wind farm, assigns funds to 'support the community effort we are going to need to get through the pandemic'
Toyota unveils heavy-duty fuel cell truck plans
Auto giant teams up with Hino Motors subsidiary to jointly develop zero emission truck
Data reveals Environment Agency has beefed up business investigations
Top law firm highlights how overall number of investigations into businesses suspected of environmental infractions has increased 12 per cent since 2018
Parliamentary pension fund steps up renewables investment, but MPs insist full divestment urgently needed
Caroline Lucas: 'Parliament declared a climate emergency nearly a year ago, and the parliamentary pension fund needs to fall into line'