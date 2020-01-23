'A golden opportunity': Inside the CCC's blueprint for climate-friendly food and farming
The UK's climate advisory body has tabled an ambitious set of policy measures to deliver net zero farming – here are the key takeaways
The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has today unveiled what its chair Lord Deben described as "one of the most important reports that we have ever produced". Given the body has previously detailed how...
More news
'A golden opportunity': Inside the CCC's blueprint for climate-friendly food and farming
The UK's climate advisory body has tabled an ambitious set of policy measures to deliver net zero farming – here are the key takeaways
Wild solutions: Public bodies back CCC call for expansion of forests, peatlands, and wetlands
The Environment Agency, Forestry Commission and Natural England have voiced strong support for several key recommendations outlined in today’s Committee on Climate Change land use report
Meat giant Tyson Foods launches 'sustainable protein' coalition
Coalition includes leaders from “all forms of protein” will meet to discuss ways to increase global protein supply
'We ask for fairness': Von der Leyen warns countries to price carbon or face border tax
European Commission President warns nations it will tax products imported into EU unless a “global level playing field” is established