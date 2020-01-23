'A golden opportunity': Inside the CCC's blueprint for climate-friendly food and farming

A reduction consumption of beef, dairy, pork and lamb is needed to hit net zero, according to the CCC
A reduction consumption of beef, dairy, pork and lamb is needed to hit net zero, according to the CCC
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The UK's climate advisory body has tabled an ambitious set of policy measures to deliver net zero farming – here are the key takeaways

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) has today unveiled what its chair Lord Deben described as "one of the most important reports that we have ever produced". Given the body has previously detailed how...

To continue reading...

More on Climate change

More news