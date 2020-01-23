Global climate strategies 'don't add up': Greta Thunberg hits back at White House critics

Teenage activist claims 'it doesn't take a college degree in economics' to realise world is on course to blow a hole in 1.5C carbon budget

Greta Thunberg has today hit back at her critics in the White House, arguing the global economy is on course for more than 1.5C of warming given the gap between the remaining carbon budget and "fossil fuel subsidies and investments don't add up".

The teenage activist has been in Davos this week alongside a host of global leaders and CEOs of major corporates at the World Economic Forum's annual summit, where she has made a series of characteristically impassioned pleas for climate action and fossil fuel divestment.

But after Thunberg's widely-reported speech at the Forum on Tuesday in which she warned that "our house is on fire", she faced a backlash from a key member of President Trump's team in the White House, who dismissed her concerns as ill-informed.

During a press conference at the WEF this morning, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was asked for his thoughts on Thunberg's calls for divestment from fossil fuel companies, to which he reportedly joked: "Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I'm confused."

"After she goes and studies economics in college she can come back and explain that to us," Mnuchin added.

But Thunberg hit back with a thinly-veiled riposte to Mnuchin this afternoon, arguing on social media that "it doesn't take a degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1.5C carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don't add up".

"So either you tell us how to achieve this mitigation or explain to future generations and those already affected by the climate emergency why we should abandon our climate commitments," she added.

My gap year ends in August, but it doesn't take a college degree in economics to realise that our remaining 1,5° carbon budget and ongoing fossil fuel subsidies and investments don't add up. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/1virpuOyYG — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 23, 2020

The row follows Trump's own appearance in Davos earlier this week, which saw him give a rambling speech about the US economy and energy security, while hitting out at what he called "alarmists" and "perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse".

However, the White House's stance on climate change has looked particularly isolated in Davos, where one of the key driving topics has been climate action and sustainability. Klaus Schwab, the Forum's founder and executive chairman, last week called on top business leaders ahead of the summit to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier and the past week has seen a raft of fresh commitments and new climate initiatives from leading global businesses.